Sept 6 (Reuters) - NATUREX SA:

* GIVAUDAN SUCCESSFULLY CLOSES THE RE-OPENED OFFER ON NATUREX SHARES

* 78,626 NATUREX SHARES TENDERED FOLLOWING REOPENING OF TAKEOVER BID INITIATED BY GIVAUDAN

* GIVAUDAN NOW HOLDS 9,436,645 NATUREX SHARES REPRESENTING 98.06% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL Source text: bit.ly/2Q7GbWR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)