Dec 29 (Reuters) - NATUREX SA:

* ‍BPIFRANCE INVESTISSEMENT AND TIKEHAU CAPITAL EXERCISED THEIR OPTION TO CONVERT BONDS INTO SHARES​

* CONVERSION RESULTED IN CREATION OF 266,914 NEW NATUREX SHARES WITH NOMINAL VALUE EUR 1.50 PER SHARE​

* ‍177,943 SHARES FOR BPIFRANCE INVESTISSEMENT AND 88,971 SHARES FOR TIKEHAU CAPITAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)