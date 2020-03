BRIEF-Naturgy Approves Third Interim Dividend 0.593 Euros Gross Per Share

March 16 (Reuters) - Naturgy Energy Group SA:

* NATURGY SAYS HAS APPROVED THIRD INTERIM DIVIDEND OF GROSS 0.593 EUROS PER SHARE PAYABLE ON 25 MARCH 2020

* NATURGY SAYS DIVIDEND WAS APPROVED TO MITIGATE NEGATIVE AFFECTS OF POSTPONEMENT OF ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO SHARE HOLDERS AND RETAIL INVESTORS

* NATURGY TO PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND AGAINST 2019 RESULTS OF 0.01 EUROS PER SHARE TO BE PAID IN RELATION TO 0.603 EUROS PER SHARE DIVIDEND WHICH SHOULD HAVE TAKEN PLACE ON 17 MARCH 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2wWYGIy Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)