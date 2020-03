March 13 (Reuters) - Naturhouse Health SA:

* SAYS DUE TO LAST RESTRICTIVE MEASURES ADOPTED IN ITALY TO DEAL WITH THE SPREAD OF COVID-19 HAVE MEANT THE CLOSURE OF ALL NATURHOUSE CENTRES IN THE COUNTRY SINCE MARCH 12

* SAYS EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANT BUT TEMPORARY DECREASE IN DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION WITH A DIRECT IMPACT ON ITS SALES FIGURE IN THIS MAIN MARKET FOR THE NATURHOUSE GROUP Source text: bit.ly/33fZ5BF Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)