June 22 (Reuters) - Naturhouse Health SA:

* Q1 NET SALES 16.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 21.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 4.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 6.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* CANNOT CURRENTLY QUANTIFY IMPACT THAT COVID-19 CRISIS IS GOING TO HAVE ON THE COMPANY’S TURNOVER IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)