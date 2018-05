May 18 (Reuters) - Natus Medical Inc:

* NATUS MEDICAL FILES DEFINITIVE PROXY MATERIALS

* NATUS MEDICAL INC - URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” DORIS ENGIBOUS AND ROBERT WEISS ON WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY

* NATUS MEDICAL INC - BOARD RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS “REFRAIN FROM VOTING FOR REMOVAL OF CHAIRMAN ROBERT GUNST” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: