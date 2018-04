BRIEF-Natus Medical Inc Confirms Receipt Of Notice From Voce Capital

April 23 (Reuters) - Natus Medical Inc:

* NATUS CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF NOTICE OF VOCE CAPITAL’S INTENT TO NOMINATE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES TO REPLACE 50% OF THE NATUS BOARD

* NATUS MEDICAL INC - VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC AS NOMINATED 2 CANDIDATES TO STAND FOR ELECTION FOR 2 SEATS ON NATUS BOARD

* NATUS MEDICAL INC - VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC IS SEEKING TO REMOVE CHAIRMAN OF NATUS BOARD & REPLACE HIM WITH A THIRD CANDIDATE

* NATUS MEDICAL INC - DATE OF COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING HAS NOT YET BEEN ANNOUNCED

* NATUS MEDICAL INC - VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC HAS INDICATED THAT IT OWNS ABOUT 2.0% OF CO’S OUTSTANDING SHARES OF STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: