FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Natus Medical Inc reports ‍Q3 loss per share of $0.26​
Sections
Featured
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
China Party Congress 2017
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
Future of Money
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 10:28 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Natus Medical Inc reports ‍Q3 loss per share of $0.26​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Natus Medical Inc

* Natus Medical Inc - ‍Q3 2017 loss per share $0.26​

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.72 to $1.76

* Natus Medical Inc qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $0.40​

* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.68 to $0.72

* Natus Medical Inc - ‍for Q3, company reported revenue of $122.6 million, an increase of 34.9% compared to $90.9 million reported for Q3 2016​

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $514.5 million to $516.5 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $145 million to $147 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $122.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.70, revenue view $508.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $136.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2lcoxG1) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.