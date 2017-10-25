BRIEF-Natus Medical Inc reports ‍Q3 loss per share of $0.26​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Natus Medical Inc

* Natus Medical Inc - ‍Q3 2017 loss per share $0.26​

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.72 to $1.76

* Natus Medical Inc qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $0.40​

* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.68 to $0.72

* Natus Medical Inc - ‍for Q3, company reported revenue of $122.6 million, an increase of 34.9% compared to $90.9 million reported for Q3 2016​

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $514.5 million to $516.5 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $145 million to $147 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $122.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.70, revenue view $508.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $136.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2lcoxG1) Further company coverage: