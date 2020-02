Natus Medical Inc:

* NATUS MEDICAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2020 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19 TO $0.25

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* Q4 REVENUE $131.8 MILLION VERSUS $141 MILLION

* SEES FY 2020 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.45 TO $1.55

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $480 MILLION TO $490 MILLION