April 6 (Reuters) - Natus Medical Inc:

* WITHDREW FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

* NATUS MEDICAL - ASIA-PACIFIC REGION HAD MOST SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON REVENUE DURING QUARTER, FOLLOWED BY WEAKNESS IN EUROPEAN & LATIN AMERICAN REGIONS

* REVENUE IN NORTH AMERICA DURING Q1 WAS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* EXPECT REVENUE FROM NORTH AMERICA TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED DURING Q2