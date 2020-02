BRIEF-Natuzzi SpA Says Too Early To Estimate Impact Of Coronavirus Outbreak To Consumers' Demand In China

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Natuzzi SpA:

* NATUZZI PROVIDES UPDATE ON IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON ITS OPERATIONS

* NATUZZI SPA - WHILE OPERATIONS IN CHINESE PLANT HAVE JUST RE-STARTED, CURRENTLY EXPECT GRADUAL RETURN TO NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS BY APRIL

* NATUZZI SPA - ON BASIS OF SUCH ASSUMPTION, EXPECTS FOR 1Q2020 DISRUPTIVE IMPACT ON REVENUE BETWEEN EUR 10.0 MILLION AND EUR 15.0 MILLION AT CONSOLIDATED LEVEL

* NATUZZI SPA - IN FISCAL YEAR 2019, CHINESE MARKET REPRESENTED LESS THAN 10% OF CO’S CONSOLIDATED SALES

* NATUZZI SPA - IS TOO EARLY TO ESTIMATE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK TO CONSUMERS’ DEMAND IN CHINA

* NATUZZI SPA - REVENUES IMPACTED COULD BE RECOVERED STARTING FROM MAY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: