April 6 (Reuters) - Natuzzi SpA:

* NATUZZI ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR 2017

* Q4 2017 TOTAL NET SALES WERE EUR 120.1 MILLION, DOWN 3.6% FROM EUR 124.6 MILLION REPORTED IN 2016 SAME QUARTER

* SAYS CURRENTLY RESTRUCTURING RECENTLY ACQUIRED NATUZZI ITALIA STORES IN MEXICO

* QTRLY LOSS EARNINGS PER SHARE EUR 0.11