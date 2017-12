BRIEF-Nautilus Chairman Resigns

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Nautilus Minerals Inc:

* NAUTILUS CHAIRMAN RESIGNS

* NAUTILUS MINERALS INC - FOLLOWING DEBNEY‘S RESIGNATION, CO ACTIVELY SEEKING APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

* NAUTILUS MINERALS INC- RUSSELL DEBNEY HAS, EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 27, 2017, RESIGNED AS CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF NAUTILUS

* NAUTILUS MINERALS - REQUIRES SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL FUNDING TO COMPLETE BUILD & DEPLOYMENT OF SEAFLOOR PRODUCTION SYSTEM AT SOLWARA 1 PROJECT

* NAUTILUS MINERALS INC - DISCUSSIONS REGARDING FUNDING FOR SOLWARA 1 PROJECT WITH VARIOUS PARTIES INCLUDING MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS CONTINUE

* NAUTILUS MINERALS - TALKS ON FUNDING FOR SOLWARA 1 PROJECT HAVE TAKEN LONGER THAN EXPECTED BUT CO IS POSITIVE TALKS WILL BE CONCLUDED SOON

* NAUTILUS MINERALS - FAILURE TO SECURE FINANCING FOR SOLWARA 1 PROJECT MAY RESULT IN CO UNDERGOING TRANSACTIONS INCLUDING, ASSET SALES, AMONG OTHERS