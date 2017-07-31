FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2017 / 8:14 PM / in 15 days

BRIEF-Nautilus posts Q2 earnings $0.08/shr from continuing operations

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Nautilus Inc

* Nautilus Inc reports results for the second quarter 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $77 million versus I/B/E/S view $77.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍company reaffirms full year guidance for 2017​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $429.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍expect to return to double-digit top line growth for back half of 2017 due to a number of factors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

