Feb 8 (Reuters) - Nautilus Minerals Inc:

* NAUTILUS RECEIVES ADDITIONAL BRIDGE LOANS

* ‍TO ARRANGE BRIDGE LOANS FROM DEEP SEA MINING FINANCE LTD.​

* NAUTILUS MINERALS - ‍BRIDGE LOANS EXPECTED TO FORM PART OF A LARGER SECURED STRUCTURED CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $34 MILLION TO BE PROVIDED BY LENDER TO CO