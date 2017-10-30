FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nautilus reports Q3 earnings per share $0.27
October 30, 2017 / 8:45 PM / in 16 minutes

BRIEF-Nautilus reports Q3 earnings per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Nautilus Inc:

* Nautilus, Inc reports results for the third quarter 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $88 million versus I/B/E/S view $91.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $405 million to $410 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nautilus Inc says ‍projecting operating income for full year of $44 million to $46 million, a 13% to 18% decrease over prior year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

