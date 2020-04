BRIEF-Nautilus Says Most Workers In Factories In China That Co Utilizes Have Returned To Work

April 8 (Reuters) - Nautilus Inc:

* NAUTILUS, INC. ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2020 SALES RESULTS

* RAISES Q1 2020 GUIDANCE

* MOST WORKERS IN FACTORIES IN CHINA THAT CO UTILIZES HAVE RETURNED TO WORK

* GROUND TRANSPORTATION TO PORTS, AND SHIPPING CAPABILITIES FROM CHINA ARE IMPROVING DAILY

* SHORT-TERM, IT MAY REMAIN A SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGE TO FULLY MATCH UNPLANNED SURGE IN DEMAND WITH SUPPLY

* EXPECTS 2020 EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.0 MILLION TO POSITIVE $1.5 MILLION

* PRUDENT TO REALIZE COMING QUARTERS MAY PRESENT ADDED CHALLENGES AS LONGER-TERM IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ARE HIGHLY UNCERTAIN

* CO’S DISTRIBUTION CENTERS REMAIN OPEN FOR BOTH RECEIVING AND SHIPPING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: