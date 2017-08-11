FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
BRIEF-Nav Canada will proceed with its proposal to decrease existing base rates charged to its customers
August 11, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Nav Canada will proceed with its proposal to decrease existing base rates charged to its customers

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Nav Canada

* Nav Canada - will proceed with its proposal to decrease existing base rates charged to its customers by an average of 3.5 per cent​

* Nav Canada - ‍will also implement a temporary one-year rate reduction of 0.4 per cent​

* Nav Canada - ‍company also announced its decision to reimburse its customers approximately $60 million in a one-time 4.6 per cent refund​

* Nav Canada - ‍3.5 per cent average reduction to base rates and 0.4 per cent one-time rate reduction will both become effective on September 1, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

