2 months ago
BRIEF-Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division awards Leidos prime contract
#Market News
June 12, 2017 / 11:02 AM

BRIEF-Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division awards Leidos prime contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc

* Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division awards Leidos prime contract

* Contract has six-month base period of performance, one three-month option, and a total contract value of about $12 million if option exercised

* Work will be performed in Ketchikan, AK, Poulsbo, WA, and Long Beach, MS

* Under contract, Leidos will continue to provide logistics, operations, and maintenance services in support of navy and marine signature silencing programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

