BRIEF-Navamedic Buys Marketing Authorisations For Antibiotics In The Nordics

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Navamedic ASA:

* NAVAMEDIC ASA ACQUIRES MARKETING AUTHORISATIONS FOR ANTIBIOTICS IN THE

* ENTERED INTO A TERM SHEET WITH ACS DOBFAR AND INFORLIFE TO ACQUIRE MARKETING AUTHORISATIONS FOR A SERIES OF ANTIBIOTICS FOR HOSPITAL USE IN NORDIC REGION

* AS PART OF COLLABORATION, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO ALSO ENTER INTO A LONG-TERM SUPPLY AND SERVICE AGREEMENT INCLUDING LAUNCH OF NEW PRODUCTS IN FUTURE - POTENTIALLY ALSO OUTSIDE NORDIC TERRITORY

* PARTIES PLAN TO COMPLETE ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT AND SUPPORTING AGREEMENTS BY 31 MARCH 2020, AND TO CLOSE TRANSACTION BY 30 JUNE 2020

* FURTHER DETAILS WILL BE GIVEN AFTER CLOSING OF TRANSACTION.