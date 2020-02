BRIEF-Navamedic Contemplates Private Placement Of NOK 50 Mln

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Navamedic ASA:

* NAVAMEDIC ASA: CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* NET PROCEEDS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE USED TO FUND FUTURE M&A ACTIVITY, STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

* CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NEW SHARES TO RAISE UP TO NOK 50 MILLION IN GROSS PROCEEDS

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE TO BE DETERMINED FOLLOWING AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS

* SEEKS TO CONTINUE ITS GROWTH THROUGH A COMBINATION OF ORGANIC DEVELOPMENT AND SELECTIVE BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS TO BUILD ON NAVAMEDIC’S EXISTING PLATFORM WHICH MAY MATERIALIZE IN TRANSACTIONS DURING 2020

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL COMMENCE ON FEB 18 AT 16:30 HOURS CET, TO CLOSE ON FEB 19 AT 08:00 HOURS CET