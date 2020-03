March 31 (Reuters) - Navamedic ASA:

* NAVAMEDIC ASA: ENTERS INTO DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR THERMACARE® WITH

* ENTERED INTO AN EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH ANGELINI PHARMA FOR THERMACARE® IN NORDICS AND STRATEGICALLY IMPORTANT DUTCH MARKET

* NAVAMEDIC STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION IN CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT AND ENTERS IMPORTANT PAIN CATEGORY