May 14 (Reuters) - Navamedic ASA:

* NAVAMEDIC ASA: Q1 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* REVENUES IN Q1 OF 2020 WERE NOK 55.6 MILLION (45.4 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2019)

* Q1 EBITDA WAS NOK 0.7 MILLION (0.5)

* COMPANY REPORTS NORMAL OVERALL DEMAND FOR ITS PRODUCTS AND STEADY DELIVERY FROM SUPPLIERS IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)