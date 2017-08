July 28 (Reuters) - NAVAMEDIC ASA

* Q2 REVENUE NOK 89.7 MILLION VERSUS NOK 66.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 EBITDA NOK 5.5​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS NOK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍DISCONTINUATION OF ASPEN PARTNERSHIP IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON REVENUE AND A SHORT-TERM PRESSURE ON EBITDA.​