BRIEF-Navamedic Q4 EBITDA Swings To Loss Of NOK 8.0 Million

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Navamedic ASA:

* NAVAMEDIC ASA: Q4 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE NOK 47.3 MILLION VERSUS NOK 51.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITDA LOSS NOK 8.0 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT NOK 2.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 REVENUES NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY SUPPLY ISSUES RELATED TO IMDUR

* COMPANY’S EBITDA CAME IN AT NEGATIVE NOK 8.0 MILLION, MAINLY DUE TO COSTS RELATED TO COMPLETED DEMERGER AND SEPARATE LISTING OF OBSERVE MEDICAL ASA

* IN Q4 2019, COMPANY EXPERIENCED SUPPLY ISSUES RELATED TO IMDUR®, BUT ORDINARY SALES WILL BE RE-ESTABLISHED IN Q1 OF 2020