BRIEF-Nav Canada Announces Q2 Revenue $305 Million

April 12 (Reuters) - Nav Canada:

* Q2 REVENUE $305 MILLION

* REVENUE FOR Q2 OF FISCAL 2018 WAS $305 MILLION, COMPARED TO $296 MILLION OVER SAME PERIOD IN FISCAL 2017

* IN Q2 OF FISCAL 2018, COMPANY HAD NEGATIVE FREE CASH FLOW OF $95 MILLION

* EVEN WITH SEASONAL CHANGES IN AIR TRAFFIC VOLUMES WE SAW GROWTH IN AIR TRAFFIC IN Q2

* NET LOSS (BEFORE NET MOVEMENT IN REGULATORY DEFERRAL ACCOUNTS INCLUDING RATE STABILIZATION) OF $46 MILLION IN Q2 VERSUS NET LOSS OF $52 MILLION LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: