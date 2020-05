May 21 (Reuters) - Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS OF SECOND INTERIM ANALYSIS OF ONGOING PHASE 2B STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS

* NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS - DATA SUPPORT HYPOTHESIS THAT TC99M TILMANOCEPT IMAGING CAN PROVIDE EARLY INDICATOR OF TREATMENT RESPONSE