BRIEF-Navidea Biopharma Announces Full Enrollment In Ongoing Phase 2B Trial Of Tc99m Tilmanocept

June 15 (Reuters) - Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FULL ENROLLMENT IN ITS ONGOING PHASE 2B TRIAL OF TC99M TILMANOCEPT IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS (RA)

* NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS - REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET WITH FDA TO FINALIZE PHASE 3 STUDY DESIGN, PHASE 2B TRIAL TO CONTINUE IN PARALLEL UNTIL COMPLETION

* NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - NAV3-31 PHASE 2B STUDY IS ON TRACK FOR LAST PATIENT TO BE SCREENED, AND EVALUATED BY END OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: