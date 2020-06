June 3 (Reuters) - Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS FILES PROSPECTUS RELATES TO OFFERING, RESALE BY KEYSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC OF UP TO 4.6 MILLION SHARES OF CO’S COMMON STOCK

* NAVIDEA - PRICES AT WHICH SELLING STOCKHOLDER MAY SELL SHARES WILL BE DETERMINED BY PREVAILING MARKET PRICE FOR SHARES OR IN NEGOTIATED TRANSACTIONS Source text: (bit.ly/2AGjndl) Further company coverage: