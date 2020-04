BRIEF-Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Provides Statement On COVID-19 Pandemic

April 22 (Reuters) - Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc :

* NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES STATEMENT REGARDING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS - ON TRACK TO DELIVER INTERIM DATA FROM ARM 3 OF PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL (NAV3-31) IN TIMEFRAME PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED

* NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS - NAV3-33 TRIAL, PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, REMAINS ON TRACK FOR A SECOND-HALF 2020 LAUNCH

* NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANALYSIS OF DATA FROM COMPANY'S CARDIOVASCULAR PHASE 2B STUDY REMAINS ON TRACK