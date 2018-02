Feb 23 (Reuters) - Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍ON FEBRUARY 17, 2018, NAVIDEA ENTERED INTO A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND MUTUAL RELEASE WITH SINOTAU - SEC FILING​

* NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS - CO, SINOTAU AGREED TO STIPULATE TO VOLUNTARILY DISMISSAL OF ALL CLAIMS AGAINST EACH OTHER WITH PREJUDICE​