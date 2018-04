BRIEF-Navidea Signs Deal To Sublicense Nav4694 Worldwide Development Rights

April 16 (Reuters) - Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc :

* NAVIDEA SIGNS DEAL TO SUBLICENSE NAV4694 WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS

* NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED A DEAL TO PROVIDE MEILLEUR TECHNOLOGIES WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO CONDUCT RESEARCH USING NAV4694

* NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS - AS A RESULT OF AGREEMENT, LITIGATION INITIATED BY BEIJING SINOTAU MEDICAL RESEARCH CO., LTD WILL BE DISMISSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)