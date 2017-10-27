BRIEF-Navidea signs letter of intent to sublicense NAV4694 worldwide development rights

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Navidea signs letter of intent to sublicense NAV4694 worldwide development rights
* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc - detailed financial terms of agreement remain undisclosed until a definitive agreement is reached
* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals - non-binding term sheet outlines a potential deal to sublicense NAV4694 to Cerveau in return for negotiated consideration
* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals - letter of intent includes a provision that will lead to dismissal of litigation initiated by Sinotau against co
* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals - provision of dismissal of litigation initiated by Sinotau if Navidea and CERVEAU execute definitive agreement
* Navidea biopharma - Cerveau, unit will act as designated party for rights resulting from relationship between co and Beijing Sinotau Medical Research