BRIEF-Navidea signs letter of intent to sublicense NAV4694 worldwide development rights

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Navidea signs letter of intent to sublicense NAV4694 worldwide development rights

* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc - ‍detailed financial terms of agreement remain undisclosed until a definitive agreement is reached​

* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals - ‍non-binding term sheet outlines a potential deal to sublicense NAV4694 to Cerveau in return for negotiated consideration​

* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals - ‍letter of intent includes a provision that will lead to dismissal of litigation initiated by Sinotau against co

* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals - ‍ provision of dismissal of litigation initiated by Sinotau if Navidea and CERVEAU execute definitive agreement​

* Navidea biopharma - ‍ Cerveau, unit will act as designated party for rights resulting from relationship between co and Beijing Sinotau Medical Research