March 31 (Reuters) - Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc :

* NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH WORLDCARE CLINICAL TO PARTNER ON NAVIDEA’S RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS CLINICAL IMAGING WORKFLOW AND COMMERCIALIZATION; OTHER BUSINESS UPDATES

* NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS- PER AGREEMENT, WORLDCARE WOULD SERVE AS CO'S CENTRAL IMAGING SERVICE PROVIDER FOLLOWING FDA APPROVAL OF CO'S RA DIAGNOSTIC