April 24 (Reuters) - Navient Corp:

* QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $329 MILLION VERSUS $340 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.43, EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING AND REGULATORY-RELATED EXPENSES OF $11 MILLION