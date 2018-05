BRIEF-Navigant Announces Agreement With Engine Capital

May 10 (Reuters) - Navigant Consulting Inc:

* NAVIGANT ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH ENGINE CAPITAL

* NAVIGANT CONSULTING INC - TARGETS RETURN OF $175 MILLION THROUGH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2020

* NAVIGANT CONSULTING INC - BOARD HAS APPROVED AN EXPANSION OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $175 MILLION

* NAVIGANT CONSULTING INC - ENGINE CAPITAL AGREED TO WITHDRAW SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* NAVIGANT CONSULTING INC - ENGINE CAPITAL TO VOTE FOR ALL OF NAVIGANT’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES

* NAVIGANT CONSULTING INC - ENGINE CAPITAL AGREED TO WITHDRAW SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING