BRIEF-Navigant Comments On Letter From Engine Capital Lp

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Navigant Consulting Inc:

* NAVIGANT COMMENTS ON LETTER FROM ENGINE CAPITAL LP

* NAVIGANT CONSULTING INC - ‍NAVIGANT HAS INVITED ENGINE TO SHARE ITS RECOMMENDATIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL BOARD NOMINEES​

* NAVIGANT CONSULTING INC - OVER PAST FEW MONTHS, NAVIGANT‘S CHAIRMAN AND CEO HAVE ENGAGED IN EXTENSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF ENGINE

* NAVIGANT CONSULTING INC - ‍ENGINE CAPITAL HAS YET TO SHARE RECOMMENDATIONS REGARDING BOARD NOMINEES, OTHER THAN ITS OWN FOUNDER, ARNAUD AJDLER​