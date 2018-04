April 17 (Reuters) - Navigant Consulting Inc:

* NAVIGANT - ON APRIL 16 CO SAID SAMUEL SKINNER, JAMES THOMPSON WILL RETIRE, NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* NAVIGANT CONSULTING SAYS AS A RESULT OF RETIREMENT OF SKINNER & THOMPSON, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED FROM 10 TO 9 DIRECTORS - SEC FILING Source text: [bit.ly/2vmTKeL] Further company coverage: