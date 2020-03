BRIEF-Navigator Equity Solutions Sees FY 2020 Result To Be Negative

March 16 (Reuters) - NAVIGATOR EQUITY SOLUTIONS SE:

* IT COMPETENCE GROUP FY OPERATING RESULT (EBITDA) AT AROUND EUR 1.25 MILLION VERSUS EBITDA 2018: EUR 1.49 MILLION

* IT COMPETENCE GROUP FY TOTAL OUTPUT OF EUR 24.2 MILLION VERSUS TOTAL OUTPUT 2018: EUR 24.3 MILLION

* RESULT IN THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR WILL BE NEGATIVE DUE TO CURRENT CAPITAL MARKETS

* IF REMAINING 22% OF IT COMPETENCE GROUP SE IS SOLD IN 2020, A BALANCED FY RESULT COULD BE ACHIEVED