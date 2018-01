BRIEF-Navigator Global Investments Sees HY EBITDA Up About 14 Pct

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Navigator Global Investments Ltd :

* ‍THERE HAS BEEN A $3.0 MILLION INCREASE IN OPERATING EXPENSES FOR H1 2018​

* ‍EXPECTS TO REPORT AN INCREASE IN EBITDA FOR HALF YEAR OF ABOUT 14%

* REDUCTION IN U.S. TAX RATE EXPECTED TO CREATE ONCE-OFF NON-CASH INCOME TAX EXPENSE ADJUSTMENT IN HY OF $36.8 MLN

* EXPECTS TO BENEFIT FROM LOWER US CORPORATE TAX ONCE IT UTILISES EXISTING NOLS & ENTERS A TAX PAYABLE POSITION​

* ‍ONCE-OFF, NON-CASH INCOME TAX EXPENSE ADJUSTMENT IN H1 TO RESULT IN STATUTORY NET OPERATING LOSS AFTER TAX FOR PERIOD​​​