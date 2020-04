BRIEF-Navigator Holdings Ltd - Is Scheduled To Drydock Ten Vessels During 2020

Navigator Holdings Ltd:

* . PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q4 REVENUE $76.1 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $63.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.01 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS - HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN CHARTER RATES THUS FAR AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS CAUSED UNPRECEDENTED PRICE VOLATILITY OF UNDERLYING COMMODITIES CO TRANSPORTS

* CUSTOMERS ARE BEING MORE CAUTIOUS WITH INVENTORY MANAGEMENT AND CONSUMPTION

* HAVE NOT THUS FAR RECEIVED ANY REQUESTS FOR CANCELLATION OF CHARTERS OR REDUCTION IN COMMITTED CHARTER RATES

* OPERATION OF CO’S VESSELS ALSO CONTINUES WITHOUT ANY CURRENT MAJOR DISRUPTIONS

* CO, TWO THIRD-PARTY TECHNICAL MANAGERS HAVE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED ALL CREW CHANGES, UNTIL IT IS SAFE AND FEASIBLE TO DO SO

* IS SCHEDULED TO DRYDOCK TEN VESSELS DURING 2020

* HAS NO DEBT FACILITIES MATURING DURING 2020 AND HAS ONLY ONE DEBT INSTRUMENT MATURING IN 2021