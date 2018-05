May 9 (Reuters) - Navigator Holdings Ltd:

* NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MILLION VERSUS $77.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.06, REVENUE VIEW $62.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: