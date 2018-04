April 4 (Reuters) - Navigators Group Inc:

* NAVIGATORS AND PROTECTIVE INSURANCE ENTER INTO WORKERS’ COMPENSATION UNDERWRITING PARTNERSHIP

* WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS

* PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS CO’S CONTINUED STRATEGIC EXPANSION OF MULTILINE INSURANCE POLICIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: