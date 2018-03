BRIEF-Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Sells One VLCC For $44.5 Mln

March 26 (Reuters) - Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp :

* NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION CORPORATION AGREES TO SELL ONE VLCC TO NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. FOR $44.5 MILLION

* NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION CORP - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF VESSEL FOR REPAYMENT OF INDEBTEDNESS, REINVESTMENT IN VESSELS, OTHERS

* NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION CORP - ALSO AGREED TO EXTEND CHARTER RATE BACKSTOP OF SHINYO KANNIKA TO NAVE GALACTIC

* NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION - SALE OF NAVE GALACTIC DEAL BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS OF NAVIOS ACQUISITION

* NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION - NAVE GALACTIC TO BE SUBSTITUTED BY NAVE EQUINOX AND NAVE PYXIS MR2 PRODUCT TANKERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: