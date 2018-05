May 10 (Reuters) - Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER BASIC SHARE $0.11

* CURRENTLY, NAVIOS ACQUISITION HAS CONTRACTED 77.2% OF ITS AVAILABLE DAYS ON A CHARTER-OUT BASIS FOR 2018