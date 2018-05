BRIEF-Navios Maritime Containers Announces Acquisition Of Three Containerships

May 7 (Reuters) - Navios Maritime Containers Inc:

* NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC - AGREED TO ACQUIRE THREE CONTAINERSHIPS FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF $117.25 MILLION

* NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THREE CONTAINERSHIPS

* NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS - AGREED TO ACQUIRE TWO 8,204 TEU CONTAINERSHIPS, YM UTMOST AND YM UNITY, FOR $67.0 MILLION FROM NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS

* NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC - TO ACQUIRE ONE 10,000 TEU CONTAINERSHIP FOR $50.25 MILLION FROM A THIRD PARTY

* NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC - EXPECTS TO TAKE DELIVERY OF ALL THREE VESSELS IN Q2 OF 2018

* NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS - CONTAINERSHIPS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $18.7 MILLION OF AGGREGATE EBITDA OVER NEXT TWELVE MONTHS

* NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC - EXPECTED TO FINANCE ACQUISITIONS WITH CASH ON ITS BALANCE SHEET AND APPROXIMATELY $61.0 MILLION OF NEW BANK DEBT

* NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC - FOLLOWING ACQUISITION, CO WILL OWN 25 VESSELS, TOTALING 119,538 TEU WITH AN AVERAGE AGE OF 10.1 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: