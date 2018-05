May 16 (Reuters) - Navios Maritime Containers Inc :

* NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC. ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC - NUMBER OF COMMON UNITS TO BE OFFERED AND PRICE RANGE FOR PROPOSED OFFERING HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: