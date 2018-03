March 26 (Reuters) - Navios Maritime Midstream Partners Lp :

* NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - AGREED TO ACQUIRE NAVE GALACTIC A 2009-BUILT VLCC FROM NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION CORPORATION FOR $44.5 MILLION

* NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ALSO AGREED TO SELL SHINYO KANNIKA TO AN UNRELATED PARTY FOR $17.0 MILLION

* NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - BOARD HAS RESET ANNUAL DISTRIBUTION POLICY TO $0.50 PER UNIT