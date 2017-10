BRIEF-Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. Q3 EPS $0.18

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Navios Maritime Midstream Partners Lp

* Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. Reports financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended september 30, 2017

* Q3 revenue $20.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $21.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Navios Maritime Midstream Partners Lp - ‍time charter equivalent was $39,292 for quarter ended September 30 versus $40,835 for quarter ended September 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )