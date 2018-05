May 3 (Reuters) - Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP :

* NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* QTRLY LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $1.38

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT $0.13